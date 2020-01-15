Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitalization in Smart Grid Networks - Emerging Application and Impact Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
The global energy landscape in the United States is evolving every year with wide-scale adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), developments in digital communication infrastructure, and transactive-based micro-grid initiatives that places utilities at the center. For utility customers to stay relevant, incorporating emerging technology solutions as part of their corporate strategy will be critical.
Emerging technologies has the ability to empower smart grid applications and solutions to analyse large data sets, identify patterns, detect anomalies, and make precise predictions based on its learning experience.
A majority of utilities still follow a schedule for maintenance or will only react once the power goes out. Given the growing grid vulnerability caused by increasing presence of variable and unstable load, triggered by aging infrastructure, variable renewable power, and electric vehicles (EVs), utilities are realizing that relying on traditional solutions and systems is no longer a viable option.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Digital Smart Grid - Overview
Drivers and Challenges
Digitized Smart Grid Emerging Applications Areas and Impact
Patent and Funding Landscape
Emerging Innovations, Use Cases, and Key Companies in Digitized Smart Grid Arena
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmo12a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: