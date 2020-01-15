Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitalization in Smart Grid Networks - Emerging Application and Impact Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

Digital smart grid - An overview

Drivers and challenges for smart grid adoption

Digitized smart grid applications and impact areas

Innovations and use cases

Patent and funding scenarios

The global energy landscape in the United States is evolving every year with wide-scale adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), developments in digital communication infrastructure, and transactive-based micro-grid initiatives that places utilities at the center. For utility customers to stay relevant, incorporating emerging technology solutions as part of their corporate strategy will be critical.

Emerging technologies has the ability to empower smart grid applications and solutions to analyse large data sets, identify patterns, detect anomalies, and make precise predictions based on its learning experience.



A majority of utilities still follow a schedule for maintenance or will only react once the power goes out. Given the growing grid vulnerability caused by increasing presence of variable and unstable load, triggered by aging infrastructure, variable renewable power, and electric vehicles (EVs), utilities are realizing that relying on traditional solutions and systems is no longer a viable option.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Research Methodology Explained

Key Findings

Digital Smart Grid - Overview

Increasing Need for Reliable and Efficient Energy Demand is a Key Trend Driving Adoption of Smart Grids

Two-Way Communication is a Key USP of Smart Grids

Segmentation - Distribution, AMI, V2G, and Data Management are Integral Parts of Smart Grid

Smart Grid Components Contribute Toward Grid Efficiency and Power Output

Smart Grid Ecosystem Landscape Across the Value Chain

Drivers and Challenges

Smart Grid Faces Key Challenges that Include Lack of Quality Datasets, and Initial Knowledge and Skillsets

Digitized Smart Grid Emerging Applications Areas and Impact

Emerging ICT Technologies are the Fundamental Building Blocks of Smart Grids

Technology-based Mapping with Respect to Smart Grid Application Areas

Transitioning From Centralized to Decentralized Distributed Grid

Patent and Funding Landscape

Proliferation in the Number of Smart Grid Patents Filed will Have a Significant Impact on Innovations and Collaborations

Demand Side Management and Transmission and Distribution are Major Innovation Areas for Utility Stakeholders

1H2019 Saw Slight Decline in Funding from Investors Across the Globe

Emerging Innovations, Use Cases, and Key Companies in Digitized Smart Grid Arena

Blockchain-based Energy Trading Platform Offers Flexible Marketplace with Transparency

Grid Optimization Enables Efficient Utilization of Distributed Energy Resources

Tech Companies in Collaboration with Utility Providers will Boost Adoption of Smart Grid

AI Plays a Vital Role in Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting

Emerging Technology Would Provide Traceability and Transparency in Energy Business Transactions

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Enhanced Customer Management will be a Key Parameter to Smart Grid Solution Providers

Smart Grid to Enable New Revenue Streams for all the Energy and Power Stakeholders in Sharing Economy

Industry Contacts

Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmo12a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900