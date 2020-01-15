Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for methanol is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for methanol-based fuel. On the flipside, hazardous impacts on health as a result of exposure to methanol are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The methanol market is partly fragmented and is dominated by very few players. Some of these major players include Methanex, SABIC, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, and Petronas.
Key Highlights
Major Market Trends
Rising Demand for Methanol-based Fuel
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Expanding Petrochemical Sector in China and Other Asia-Pacific Countries
4.1.2 Rising Demand for Methanol-based Fuel
4.1.3 Growing Utilization of Methanol in the Production of Olefins Using MTO
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Usage of Ethanol Fuel or Bio Ethanol in Comparison to Methanol
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Global Capacity by Key Feedstock
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Derivatives
5.1.1 Formaldehyde
5.1.2 Methanol-to-olefins (MTO)/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP)
5.1.3 Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)/Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME)
5.1.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
5.1.5 Acetic Acid
5.1.6 Dimethyl Ether (DME)
5.1.7 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
5.1.8 Methylamines
5.1.9 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Atlantic Methanol
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Fairway Methanol LLC
6.4.4 Enerkem
6.4.5 Eni S.p.A. (Ecofuel S.p.A.)
6.4.6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
6.4.7 Methanex Corporation
6.4.8 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd.
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
6.4.10 Oberon Fuels
6.4.11 OCI N.V.
6.4.12 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
6.4.13 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
6.4.14 Zagros Petrochemical Co.
6.4.15 Yankuang Group
6.4.16 LyondellBasell
6.4.17 Helm AG
6.4.18 Southern Chemical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use of Methanol in New Expanding Fuel Applications, such as in Marine
