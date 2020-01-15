WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

