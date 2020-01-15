White Paper Explores Urban Air Mobility Vehicle and Infrastructure Design, Applications, the Current Regulatory Landscape and Path towards Commercialization
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today published its first white paper on the future of transportation and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). The white paper explores UAM’s potential to transform transportation globally with insights into vehicle design, an overview of potential applications and the current regulatory landscape, and recommendations for how to optimize UAM’s path towards commercialization.
“UAM and the widespread use of passenger and cargo AAVs will transform how people and goods move around urban areas,” said Mr. Huazhi Hu, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of EHang. “The successful deployment of AAVs will help cities improve efficiency, enhance safety, cut costs, and become more environmentally sustainable.”
Key insights from the white paper include:
EHang is the first UAM company to commercialize its passenger-grade AAVs, having already delivered 38 units to customers as of December 5, 2019, and is actively working to make UAM an everyday reality in cities worldwide.
To date, EHang has safely conducted over two thousand test flights both inside and outside of China to ensure that its AAVs operate safely and reliably. The company has three main business pillars: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media. These pillars are underpinned by a comprehensive suite of operational service support for AAV customers including training, maintenance, command-and-control system set-up, and flight monitoring.
EHang became a publicly listed company on December 12, 2019 when it listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “EH.”
