TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year 2019 production results and 2020 guidance. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Production from the Eagle River Complex in Q4 2019 totaled 21,332 ounces of gold, representing an increase of 24% from the same period last year. Full year 2019 production of 91,688 ounces of gold as compared to 71,625 ounces of gold production of fiscal 2018 represents a 28% increase year on year and an almost a two fold increase since 2016.
Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “The Eagle River Complex continued to perform very well, with 2019 full year gold production of 91,688 ounces, far exceeding our original guidance of 72,000 - 80,000 Au ounces and achieving the high end of our upwards revised guidance of 88,000 -93,000 ounces. On behalf of the management team and Board, we would like to thank the team at Eagle River for once again delivering an excellent year in terms of operational performance and especially safety performance. The company’s Total Medical Injury Frequency Rate (TMIFR) metric has decreased by 23% over 2018 representing a substantial improvement.”
“In 2020, we will continue the upward trajectory of organic growth and are setting guidance at 90,000 – 100,000 ounces. Operating and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be flat as we continue to aggressively drill and develop underground workplaces in order to fill the Eagle River mill entirely from higher grade underground ore in the future.”
“At Kiena, drilling and development will be increased substantially over our 2019 program. We plan to drill a total of 85,000 metres in exploration drilling, invest $8.2 million in exploration drifts and continued ramp development, and continue our metallurgical and environmental scoping studies in preparation for a possible mine restart. Work on the PEA is ongoing and we expect to publish results in the first half of the year.”
|Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars
|Fourth Quarter
|Fiscal Year
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Ore milled (tonnes) 1
|Eagle River
|23,257
|50,536
|122,405
|185,171
|Mishi
|9,108
|8,478
|46,405
|70,633
|32,365
|59,014
|168,809
|255,804
|Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”)
|Eagle River
|28.6
|10.6
|23.1
|11.7
|Mishi
|1.9
|2.4
|2.5
|2.3
|Gold production (ounces) 1
|Eagle River
|20,894
|16,712
|88,617
|67,315
|Mishi
|438
|542
|3,072
|4,310
|21,332
|17,254
|91,688
|71,625
|Production sold (ounces)
|22,100
|18,077
|88,423
|70,480
|Revenue from gold sales ($ millions)
|$43.2
|$29.4
|$163.8
|$115.9
|Average realized price per ounce 2
|$1,954
|$1,628
|$1,853
|$1,645
Notes:
2020 Guidance
|Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars, or otherwise indicated
|Guidance
|Gold production
|Eagle River
|87,000 – 96,000 ounces
|Mishi
|3,000 - 4,000 ounces
|90,000 – 100,000 ounces
|Head grade (g/t)
|Eagle River
|15.0 – 16.7
|Mishi
|2.0 – 2.4
|Operating cost per ounce 1
|$800 - $875
US$615-US$670
|All-in sustaining cost per ounce 1
|$1,280 - $1,350
US$985 – US$1,040
2020 Exploration Programs
Eagle River Complex
Kiena Complex
2020 Other Capital and Operating Expenditures
The Company is adequately funded to undertake the 2020 work plan, with cash and cash equivalents of $35.7 million and an available credit facility of $41.5 million at the beginning of the year, making Wesdome well positioned to execute on its path to becoming Canada’s next mid-tier gold company.
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and both a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome has had over 30+ years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The producing Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec, with the objective of bring the asset in production stage over the next two years. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
