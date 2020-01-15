SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagin Medical Inc. (IME:CSE; IMEXF:OTCQB) is developing technology that can greatly improve the ability to visualize cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. Its i/Blue Imaging™ System is in development for use in bladder cancer, the sixth most common cancer in the United States. The company has just hit the significant milestone of completing design verification for the system.



The company and its technology have caught the attention of two industry observers.

Chris Temple, editor and publisher of The National Investor, writes that Imagin Medical's "disruptive technology is poised to deliver the most significant advancement in bladder cancer detection and removal in decades, making the detection and removal of cancer FAR more efficient and effective."

Technical analyst Clive Maund, writing in CliveMaund.com on January 7, stated, "We were accumulating Imagin Medical stock last fall, most recently in November, and the good news is that it has just staged a dramatic breakout, almost doubling in the last three trading days, or just since the start of the year."

