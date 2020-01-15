Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blu-ray Media and Players Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market insight covers the following:
The base year for the study is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global Blu-ray media and players market and outlines future implications.
The global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Market Insights
Blu-ray technology vendors face significant challenges stemming from the continued momentum of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming - the fastest-growing segment of the home video market.
The seemingly inevitable consumer transition from physical disc to digital video content consumption via OTT services is negatively impacting the sales of Blu-ray players/media, dampening the latter's inherent value proposition as a digital distribution platform. Even as the industry tries to address these challenges through the introduction of 4K players and discs, the publisher expects the overall market to decline over the forecast period.
Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray players market are expected to decrease from 46.6 million in 2019 to 16.1 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -16.2%. Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray media market are also expected to decrease from 488.1 million in 2019 to 334.7 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -6.1%.
However, the growing affordability of Blu-ray players and discs, combined with advanced technologies such as 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos and user-friendly features including built-in Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, will make the format more appealing to a broader customer base. Blu-ray technology will therefore continue to be significant part of the home entertainment market.
Broadband speeds are still insufficient in many parts of developed countries (a trend that is even more pronounced in developing regions) and not reliable enough to provide a consistent 4K experience for the foreseeable future.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Drivers and Restraints - Blu-ray Media and Players Market
4. Blu-ray Players Segment
5. Blu-ray Media Segment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. The Last Word
8. Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
