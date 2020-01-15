Summit Therapeutics plc
(“Summit Therapeutics” or the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 15 January 2020 - Summit Therapeutics (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), a leader in antibiotic innovation, announces that it has received notification that on 14 January 2020, Mr Robert W. Duggan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, sold a total of 33,321,870 ordinary shares and transferred a total of 4,998,279 warrants to various trusts as detailed below.

Name of TrustNumber of Ordinary Shares SoldSale Price per Ordinary Share*Number of Warrants Transferred
Daniel Douglas Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Dante Eon Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
David Michael Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Diamond Augustus Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Diana Star Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Dsara Ann Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Dylan Duke Duggan Trust1,753,78022.1 pence263,067
Mahkam Zanganeh Revocable Trust10,522,70522.1 pence1,578,405
Shaun Zanganeh Irrevocable Trust10,522,70522.1 pence1,578,405
Total33,321,870 4,998,279

* The sale price per ordinary share has been converted from US Dollars at an exchange rate of $1.2900 to £1.00.

Following the completion of these dealings, Mr Duggan has the following interest in the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants, respectively:

  Shareholding% of Issued Share CapitalWarrants
Robert W. DugganNon-Executive Director211,123,38562.85%19,925,276

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Richard Pye, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.

About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics to treat infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

