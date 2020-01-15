London, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component, Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (Symptom Checking, Medication Assistance and Guidance, Coverage and Claims Management, Appointment Management), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global healthcare chatbots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2019 to reach $703.2 million by 2025. The growth in the overall healthcare chatbots market is mainly attributed to the increasing optimum internet connectivity and rising adoption of smart devices, limited availability to council huge patient population, technology advancements in artificial intelligence, and increasing demand of virtual health assistance. However, factors such as data privacy concern, lack of expertise for chatbot development, and lack of awareness and misconception are hindering the growth of this market.

On the basis of component, the global healthcare chatbots market is broadly segmented into two major segments, namely, software and services. Chatbots market for software include the revenue derived from chatbot solutions excluding services such as consulting, designing, development, system integration, deployment, support and maintenance. Chatbots providers generally derive revenue from subscription-based pricing model and most of them provide freemium version which can be upgraded with monthly or annual subscription model. In 2019, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the overall healthcare chatbots market, by component, while the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4962

On the basis of deployment mode, the overall healthcare chatbots market is broadly segmented into two major segments namely, on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise solution is the most preferred way to deploy chatbots among healthcare providers and payers. This type of deployment includes purpose-built software installed in systems such as mobile, laptop, tablets, and PCs. In 2019, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare chatbots market, by application while the cloud-based solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global healthcare chatbots market is broadly segmented into four major segments namely, symptom checking, medication assistance & guidance, coverage & claims management, and appointment management. In 2019, the symptom checking segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare chatbots market, by application and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the overall healthcare chatbots market is segmented into three major segments namely, patients, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers. Patients are the most prominent users of healthcare chatbots. They mostly use chatbots for symptom checking, medication assistance, schedule appointments, and to take medical guidance. Healthcare chatbots connect patients with physicians for assistance and treatments. In 2019, the patients segment accounted for the largest share of the overall healthcare chatbots market, by end-user and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global healthcare chatbots market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare chatbots market in 2019, while North American market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the next 5-7 years. Factors such as rise in usage of mobile apps to gather healthcare information, high adoption of social network embedded chatbots, and large investments by healthcare technology developers to boost the adoption of chatbots in North America.

As of 2019, Infermedica, Sensely, ADA Digital Health, Babylon, and HealthTap dominated the overall healthcare chatbots market. Other major players operating in this market include Your.MD, Baidu, Buoy Health, PACT Care, Woebot Labs, and GYANT among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 101 pages with 61 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the market research report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-chatbots-market-4962/

Scope of healthcare chatbots market Report:

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component

Software

Service

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application

Symptom Checking

Medication Assistance & Guidance

Coverage & Claims Management

Appointment Management

Healthcare Chatbots Market by End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4962

Related Reports:

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market by Product (Chatbot And Smart Speaker), Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, and Text Based), End-User (Providers, Payers, And Other End User), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Connectivity Solutions, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations, and Workflow Management, Medication Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research