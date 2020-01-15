Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
African SVOD revenues will reach $1,055 million by 2025; sextuple the 2019 total of $183 million. The report forecasts 9.72 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 2.68 million at end-2019. South Africa (3.24 million by 2025) will remain the subscription leader, with Nigeria (2.14 million) in second place.
The top six platforms accounted for 86% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2019, with this proportion to climb to 94% by 2025. Netflix will add 3.6 million subscribers to a total 5 million by 2025. Disney+ is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 1.37 million paying subscribers by 2025.
This 225-page report covers movie and TV episode developments. It comes in three parts:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
