KITCHENER, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF), maintains momentum to open a farm-gate retail store by submitting a Cannabis Retail Operator Licence application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.



JWC is in the process of fulfilling the provincial legal requirements to begin planning the renovation of its existing location which is adjoining its 345,000 square foot flagship cultivation facility (“JWC2”) located at 530 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario. As recently announced, the 2,000 square foot outlet is expected to be Waterloo Region’s first retail cannabis store located on a licensed cultivation site.

With its unique intersection of family tradition and agri-tech in one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology hubs, JWC will offer locally grown cannabis and cannabis derivative products to the region’s legal-age recreational users. Waterloo Region is home to approximately 600,000 residents and sees over two million annual visitors.

“We’re committed to developing our distribution channels both locally and nationally though our farm-gate store and partnership with Kindred.” says Nathan Woodworth, JWC President and CEO. “With the ideal geographical location in the heart of Canada’s Technology Triangle, our strong product shelf, and local talent pool, we’re confident that our strategy will further our competitive advantage.”

As JWC scales toward full production capacity as an industry-leading, aeroponically-grown cannabis cultivation company, Kindred Partners Inc. (“Kindred”) is representing JWC in its business relations with Canadian Provincial control boards, licensed distributors, and retailers to broaden its national distributive reach to Canadian recreational markets.

Each of JWC’s exclusive strains are grown using the company’s proprietary GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic technology, recognized for producing clean, consistent cannabis at the highest yield per plant and scale. JWC is on track to produce a total of over 35,000 kg of dried cannabis per year once its JWC2 cultivation facility becomes fully operational.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

