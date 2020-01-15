Vow ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded with a contract decision to provide a Biogreen system for biochar production in the NSR (Nordvästra Skånes Renhållnings AB) facilities in Helsingborg. NSR is a leading recycling company in Sweden whose objective is to handle and recycle waste in the best possible way regarding environmental, technical and financial aspects, and create a long term sustainable and environmentally compatible society. As a result of the carried procurement process, NSR has selected Scanship AS as the most advantageous proposition to deliver the turnkey biochar production facility that will contribute the company objectives. The project will be first of its kind example of the sustainable management of biomass residues and demonstrates a great perspective for the biochar as carbon neutral and climate friendly commodity for Scandinavian market. The total project value is SEK 20.8 mill and the plant is intended to be installed within 12 months from the contract signature.





