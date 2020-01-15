New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vehicles for disabled market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). Growing importance on providing equality to disabled people in terms of mobility and accessibility solutions and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing and developed countries is expected to boost market growth. However, high equipment cost and lesser medical reimbursement are considered as restraining factors for the growth of it.
The vehicles for disabled is fundamentally vehicle which has self-navigating wheelchair, its aim is to transport or move a disabled person form one place to its desired location. The wheelchair of car is equipped with a scanning ultrasonic rangefinder, digital camera, and an on-board microcomputer. The Vehicles for Disabled has wide ramp and more height as compared to the normal vehicles, so as to provide easy entry and exit for the disabled individual. The vehicle has latching tailgate with easy release handle secures the manual fold out for a clatter free and safe ride.
Adaptive four-wheeler segment of the Vehicles for the disabled market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Vantage Mobility International (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Revability (US), BraunAbility (US), and Mobility Works (US).
In the region, North American region is projetced to be the major market for vehicles for disabled, followed by Europe. There are numerous private and government organisations in the US working on the mobility for disabled individual. The organisation includes Wheelers Accessible Van (WAV) Rentals, Accessible Vans of America (AVA), National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and National Highway Traffic and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA)
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry Vehicle Type, by Entry Mechanism, by Entry Configuration, by Driving Option, by Ownership, by Manufacture type and by Region:
Vehicles for Disabled by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicles for Entry Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicles for Disabled by Entry Configuration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicles for Disabled by Driving Option (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicles for Disabled by Ownership (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicles for Disabled by Manufacture Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
