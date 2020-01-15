TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association ( NMEDA ) today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the Oscar Mike Foundation ( OMF ) establishing NMEDA as the Official Vehicle Sponsor for OMF’s signature event, the United States Quad Rugby Association National Championships.



OMF founder and CEO, Noah Currier , will be featured at the NMEDA Annual Conference & Expo , March 3-5 in Daytona Beach, on the highly anticipated, “ Rolling Disrupters ” panel discussion. The distinguished panel will also include Dr. Rory Cooper , chief of the Human Engineering Research Laboratories at the University of Pittsburgh; Sam Schmidt, former Indy car driver and founder of Conquer Paralysis Now ; and famed wheelchair motocross athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Oscar Mike,” said Danny Langfield , NMEDA CEO. “Noah and his folks are doing incredible work getting our injured veterans ‘On the Move’ (which is the literal translation of Oscar Mike in Military radio jargon). When we realized our organizations were so well aligned in our respective missions, this partnership came together very naturally.”

“NMEDA is exactly the kind of organization we want on our team,” stated Currier. “Getting veterans back on the road and ensuring they maintain their independence – that’s what NMEDA members do, period. And that’s a perfect fit with our mission.”

OMF will also be a featured exhibitor at the NMEDA Conference, which includes the largest auto mobility Expo in the world.

Additionally, Conference attendees will receive a one-of-a-kind, custom NMEDA t-shirt created by the expert designers of Oscar Mike Apparel .

OMF is the latest addition to NMEDA’s strategic partners, which also include Paralyzed Veterans of America , United Spinal , American Occupational Therapy Association , Association of Driver Rehabilitation Specialists , and Case Managers Society of America .

NMEDA is proud to join OMF’s family of corporate sponsors including Ford, USAA, Amazon, Facebook, Google and dozens of others who support Oscar Mike’s mission of keeping veterans on the move.

Contact: Katie McDonald, Manager of Communications & Social – NMEDA

katie.mcdonald@nmeda.org | 813.264.2697

About NMEDA:

NMEDA is a non-profit trade association of mobility equipment manufacturers, dealers, driver rehabilitation specialists, and other mobility professionals dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities and driving independence through the use of wheelchair accessible vehicles.

About Oscar Mike:

Oscar Mike strives to be a leading provider of funding for injured Veterans to participate in life-changing adaptive sports. We utilize 100% of donations to the Oscar Mike Foundation 501(c)(3) Public Non-Profit and proceeds from our Oscar Mike Apparel Sales to provide support to injured Veterans looking for an opportunity to stay active. By focusing on the arena of adaptive sports, the Oscar Mike Foundation assists in offering an outlet for an ongoing competitive lifestyle to thousands of American Veterans who have sacrificed for the defense of our country.

