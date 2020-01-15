SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Proofpoint Email Protection a winner in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards in the web and email security category. Proofpoint Email Protection provides multiple layers of security to safeguard inbound and outbound email. Known for its industry-leading controls, Proofpoint Email Protection detects and blocks malware and non-malware threats, and prevents confidential information from getting into the wrong hands.



CRN Product of the Year winners are determined using a combination of editorial selection and a survey of solution providers, who are currently selling the technology and product, to capture real-world satisfaction among partners. Products and services recognized on this list represent best-in-class offerings based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and customer demand. This year’s survey garnered over 5,000 responses.

“CRN’s 2019 Products of the Year winners demonstrate industry excellence with these top-performing products,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “These products and services address the evolving needs of the market and the demand for forward-leaning, innovative technology. This list should be a go-to resource for channel partners who want to advise clients about products and services that offer a high-level of value and ROI.”

In 2020, the threat landscape will continue to shift as cybercriminals target individuals through email with highly personalized, socially-engineered messages. Proofpoint Email Protection safeguards users from malware, credential phishing, and email fraud, while enabling administrators to quickly respond to security incidents. Organizations worldwide trust Proofpoint’s Attack Index and granular threat forensics to provide visibility into their most targeted users. And once armed with Proofpoint insight, security teams can implement risk-based, adaptive controls to defend each individual user across corporate and personal email.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leader in email security,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Our channel partners depend on our insights as Proofpoint provides organizations with visibility into who is being targeted, their titles, and their functions. With Proofpoint Email Protection, organizations can significantly reduce potential information loss and financial consequences due to infection and compromise.”

CRN’s 2019 Products of the Year are featured here: www.crn.com/poty . For more information on Proofpoint’s channel program, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/partners/channel-partners . Additional information on Proofpoint Email Protection is available via https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-protection .

