The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 29.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.
The increasing focus on issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS.
The energy management systems market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Power & Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share
United States to Hold the Major Share
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Usage of Smart Grids & Smart Meters
4.3.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Installation Costs
4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By EMS
5.1.1 BEMS
5.1.2 IEMS
5.1.3 HEMS
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Power & Energy
5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Energy Generation
5.3.2 Energy Transmission
5.3.3 Energy Monitoring
5.4 By Component
5.4.1 Hardware
5.4.2 Software
5.4.3 Services
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Co.
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.
6.1.7 Eaton Corporation
6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.
6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH
6.1.10 SAP SE
6.1.11 Siemens AG
6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
