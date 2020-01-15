PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.
Highlights of the three and six months ended November 30, 2019:
“The SBS sale has unlocked significant value for our shareholders while partnering the SBS business line and employees with a partner that is strategically positioned and resourced to maximize SBS’s potential. We wish SBS/Accretech much success in the years ahead,” commented Michael R. Zapata. Schmitt’s CEO and Chairman.
“As we look ahead to Schmitt 2.0, we will seek to make focused and prudent investments to better determine our businesses’ potential. Although our improvements to Company operations are starting to reflect in the financials, the limited size of the two units and the high administrative burden create a hurdle the Company must overcome. We are exploring ways to streamline our operations to better focus our time and efforts on the analysis of the Company’s markets and growth potential of Schmitt’s businesses in order to maximize our earnings potential.”
“Similar to the 8.9% share purchase we announced in December 2019, we will seek to deploy capital based on return on investment. At this time, we intend to selectively invest in high-return organic investments while retaining the majority of our capital for share repurchases and/or select acquisition opportunities.”
BUSINESS UPDATES
CFO Appointment
We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Schmidt most recently served as Schmitt’s Controller from October 2019 through January 2020. Prior to his role as Controller he served as Schmitt’s Business Development and Financial Analyst since February 2019, where he was vital in the SBS/Tosei diligence process and the successful sale of the business unit. Prior to Schmitt Mr. Schmidt was an analyst at Sententia Capital Management (“Sententia”) from 2016-2019. Prior to joining Sententia, Mr. Schmidt was an analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, where he closed sell-side engagements in the lower middle market. Mr. Schmidt has a B.S. from Florida State University magna cum laude and attended Columbia Business School, MBA, Value Investing Program.
“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to welcome Jamie as our CFO. During his time, he has proven vital in the analysis and execution of the Company’s financials under both Ann Ferguson and Gina Walker. I’d like to thank Gina again for her work and her impact on Schmitt, and I am excited to continue to unlock Schmitt’s potential with Jamie as CFO,” stated Mr. Zapata.
Share Repurchases
On December 17, 2019, the Company announced the purchase of 365,490 Shares, or 8.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares, from its second largest shareholder for $3.25 per share. This private transaction was outside of the recently announced $2 million share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). To date, no shares have been repurchased under the Plan, which remains active.
Summary data for the three months ended November 31, 2019 and 2018:
|Three Months Ended November 30,
|2019
|2018
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Total net revenue
|$
|1,033,102
|$
|1,157,999
|$
|(124,897)
|(10.8%)
|Gross margin
|37.7%
|41.6%
|Operating expenses
|$
|998,607
|$
|825,503
|173,104
|21.0%
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(599,058)
|$
|(339,484)
|(259,574)
|Net (loss) per fully diluted share from continuing operations
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.08)
Summary data for the six months ended November 30, 2019 and 2018:
|Six Months Ended November 30,
|2019
|2018
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Total net revenue
|$
|2,127,879
|$
|2,404,121
|$
|(276,242)
|(11.5%)
|Gross margin
|40.7%
|40.0%
|Operating expenses
|$
|1,705,845
|$
|1,604,059
|101,786
|6.3%
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(821,185)
|$
|(634,697)
|(186,488)
|Net (loss) per fully diluted share from continuing operations
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.16)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended
November 30, 2019
|Six Months Ended
November 30, 2019
|(Loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
|$
|(603,497
|)
|$
|(829,014
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|41,249
|83,277
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(562,248
|)
|$
|(745,737
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Non-recurring income from discontinued product line
|(64,270
|)
|(134,269
|)
|Unrecoverable inventory costs
|76,099
|76,099
|Non-recurring expenses
|466,707
|508,681
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(83,712
|)
|$
|(295,226
|)
|Three Months Ended
November 30, 2018
|Six Months Ended
November 30, 2018
|(Loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
|$
|(337,370
|)
|$
|(630,470
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|44,484
|88,974
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(292,886
|)
|$
|(541,496
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Non-recurring expenses
|125,280
|257,330
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(167,606
|)
|$
|(284,166
|)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS:
|Three Months Ended
November 30, 2019
|Six Months Ended
November 30, 2019
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(599,058
|)
|$
|(821,185
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Non-recurring (loss) from discontinued product line
|(64,270
|)
|(134,269
|)
|Unrecoverable inventory costs
|76,099
|76,099
|Non-recurring expenses
|466,707
|508,681
|Adjusted net (loss) from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|(120,522
|)
|$
|(370,674
|)
|Non-GAAP (loss) per fully diluted share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to Schmitt’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.
The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes to this document made by wire services or internet service providers.
|For more information contact:
|Michael R. Zapata, President and CEO
Jamie Schmidt, CFO and Treasurer
(503) 227-7908 or visit our web site at www.schmitt-ind.com
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|November 30, 2019
|May 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,105,462
|$
|1,467,435
|Restricted cash
|420,000
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|395,241
|631,126
|Inventories
|1,077,618
|1,241,132
|Prepaid expenses
|47,575
|101,617
|Current assets held for sale
|-
|5,192,384
|Total current assets
|14,045,896
|8,633,694
|Property and equipment, net
|657,354
|676,387
|Other assets
|Intangible assets, net
|339,894
|392,185
|Noncurrent assets held for sale
|-
|162,987
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|15,043,144
|$
|9,865,253
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|226,266
|$
|102,566
|Accrued commissions
|41,516
|71,663
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|22,150
|112,351
|Customer deposits and prepayments
|103,002
|78,376
|Other accrued liabilities
|699,923
|128,353
|Income taxes payable
|69,100
|491
|Current portion of long-term liabilities
|-
|20,828
|Current liabilities held for sale
|-
|849,149
|Total current liabilities
|1,161,957
|1,363,777
|Long-term liabilities
|-
|28,543
|Total liabilities
|1,161,957
|1,392,320
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,127,632 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2019 and 4,032,878 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2019
|13,438,041
|13,245,439
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(527,827
|)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|443,146
|(4,244,679
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|13,881,187
|8,472,933
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|15,043,144
|$
|9,865,253
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended November 30,
|Six Months Ended November 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net revenue
|$
|1,033,102
|$
|1,157,999
|$
|2,127,879
|$
|2,404,121
|Cost of revenue
|643,348
|675,872
|1,260,771
|1,443,308
|Gross profit
|389,754
|482,127
|867,108
|960,813
|Operating expenses:
|General, administration and sales
|993,230
|800,671
|1,697,382
|1,556,651
|Research and development
|5,377
|24,832
|8,463
|47,408
|Total operating expenses
|998,607
|825,503
|1,705,845
|1,604,059
|Operating (loss)
|(608,853)
|(343,376)
|(838,737)
|(643,246)
|Other income, net
|5,356
|6,006
|9,723
|12,776
|(Loss) before income taxes
|(603,497)
|(337,370)
|(829,014)
|(630,470)
|Provision for income taxes
|(4,439)
|2,114
|(7,829)
|4,227
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|(599,058)
|(339,484)
|$
|(821,185)
|$
|(634,697)
|Income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax
|5,117,005
|84,212
|5,509,010
|167,608
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,517,947
|$
|(255,272)
|$
|4,687,825
|$
|(467,089)
|Net (loss) per common share from continuing operations:
|Basic
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.08)
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.16)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, basic
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Diluted
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.08)
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.16)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, diluted
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Net income per common share from discontinued operations:
|Basic
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.02
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, basic
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Diluted
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.02
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, diluted
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.11
|$
|(0.06)
|$
|1.16
|$
|(0.12)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, basic
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Diluted
|$
|1.11
|$
|(0.06)
|$
|1.16
|$
|(0.12)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares, diluted
|4,083,538
|3,994,545
|4,030,709
|3,994,545
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,517,947
|$
|(255,272)
|$
|4,687,825
|$
|(467,089)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|527,827
|(5,907)
|527,827
|73,737
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|5,045,774
|$
|(261,179)
|$
|5,215,652
|$
|(393,352)
Schmitt Industries, Inc.
