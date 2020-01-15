WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. You can listen to the call by dialing +1 (800) 850-2903 (U.S.) or +1 (253) 237-1169 (international) and referencing "The Carlyle Group Financial Results Call." The call will be webcast live on Carlyle's investor relations website and a replay will be available on our website soon after the call.

Co-Chief Executive Officers Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin, along with Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser and Head of Public Market Investor Relations Daniel Harris, will review the results during the call.

Our earnings release will be available through all Carlyle channels, including our investor relations website at ir.carlyle.com, the news and media link on Carlyle.com, and our Twitter account @OneCarlyle.

About The Carlyle Group



The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

Contacts

Public Market Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

+1 (212) 813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Leigh Farris

+1 (212) 813-4815

leigh.farris@carlyle.com

OR

Brittany Berliner

+1 (212) 813-4839

brittany.berliner@carlyle.com