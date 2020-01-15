New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology company, announced today that the company received a new order over $700,000 in its Advanced Technology segment.



The Company’s new order was for several municipal buildings including correctional facilities located in the Southern United States. The orders were for video surveillance equipment, including software and hardware, that the Company markets through its Advanced Technology segment and are expected to be fulfilled this quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, digital technology solutions, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

