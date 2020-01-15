NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Flagship Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) defines a set of technology components for integrating, combining, modeling, managing, storing, and accessing data sets and analytic workflows that serve as sources for multiple analytic/business intelligence use case consumers.



The 4th edition ADI Market Study examines and provides a detailed picture of business intelligence and analytic use case perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices in the market. It covers deployment and licensing priorities, data types, data modeling/management of data associated with ADI, and data preparation and loading priorities. The report considers user preferences in ADI development and deployment features, as well as ADI interfaces and needed analytical features of the platform.

“Most respondents wish to utilize a single ADI platform to support multiple use cases and workloads,” said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “However, the diverse ADI use cases often access different data sets for analysis and rely on different workflows and data processing pipelines for moving the data from the sources, through the analysis process, and delivering results to the analytic consumer. Therefore, we see a diversity of buying requirements, which correspond to priorities for more than one use case.”

“Our research around ADI platform uses and adoption will help guide those who seek to plan, develop, and execute a business intelligence and analytics strategy for any size organization,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As interest in data science and machine learning continues to gain traction, we expect an uptick in interest in and use of state-of-the-art analytical data infrastructure.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study, visit www.adi.report .

