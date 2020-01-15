SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Inc., a leading provider of industrial design and mechanical engineering services, is now officially a member of the California Life Sciences Association.



Goddard opened a California-based office in 2019 to better serve the product development firm’s clients across the country. With its membership to the CLSA, Goddard will be able to connect with the California life science industry’s leading voices and stay at the forefront of the latest relevant intelligence.

“Goddard strongly supports the CLSA’s mission to advance California’s life sciences innovation ecosystem. We are proud to join this group and look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with the CLSA ecosystem,” said Goddard’s General Engineering Manager - West Coast, Ajay Patel.

“We are thrilled to kick off 2020 with this announcement, especially as we gear up for a year of ambitious expansion for our firm,” he added.

About Goddard: Goddard Inc. is a full-service mechanical engineering and industrial design firm specializing in the development of medical technology, life science and industrial products. Drawing from the collective expertise of its experienced designers and engineers, Goddard’s mission is to deliver outstanding solutions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit www.goddardtech.com .