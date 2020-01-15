SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World , the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, features a robust lineup of in-depth case study sessions taking place at Data Center World 2020, March 16-19. Each case study will spotlight important data center concerns, providing an insightful perspective of how major companies navigated obstacles to achieve optimal results.



“The data center industry is consistently evolving, forcing organizations to quickly adapt and adjust their data centers in a streamlined process,” said Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World. “We strive to provide a strong list of case studies for our attendees so that they can hear real-life examples of these situations from their peers and gain knowledge and new strategies to implement at their own organizations.”

Data Center World 2020 case studies highlights include:

How to Select the Right Co-Location Provider – The When, Why, and How-To

Data Center Manager John Parker will share his 20 years of using collocation data centers and provide guidelines that can be used as a road map to select a collocation provider. Through this presentation, attendees will learn tools that may reduce their search by at least 80% while guaranteeing a successful selection process.

Designing an Energy-Efficient Supercomputing Center

This presentation will illustrate the decisions needed to be made in the design of both new and refurbished supercomputer facility alternatives, providing a design framework that will highly engage the audience through a mock facility design process. Attendees can improve their technical knowledge of facility design strategies for new computer deployments.

One Company’s Journey to a Modern Disaster Recovery Solution – DRaaS

This presentation will describe the lessons learned when an IT team was forced to relocate their data center environment. From learning of the decision, to performing a due diligence assessment of their ability to use a DRaaS solution, into an RFI and RFP process, and coming to agreement on a contract, attendees will gain insight into the challenges faced during this rigorous evaluation project.

Power and Performance – Increasing Data Center Efficiency

The head of Data Centers at Saudi Aramco will outline how data center managers can identify the tools required to determine losses and work around them to approve efficiency. The presentation will also interrogate the recent IoT applications and machine learning capabilities that can allow data centers to go green and reduce power consumption without affecting the performance.

To learn more about #DataCenterWorld 2020 and to view the full schedule, visit: datacenterworld.com

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World will be held March 16-19, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .