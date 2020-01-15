PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced the launch of Trade A.I.TM, QuoteMedia’s new Stock and Options Trading Analytics Intelligence platform.



Trade A.I. was primarily developed to meet the needs of Professional and Institutional Traders, but also caters to Financial Advisors as well as self-directed Retail Investors. The platform provides an edge in identifying and evaluating trading opportunities. Through a multi-pronged approach to risk management using probability, statistical analysis and technical analysis, Trade A.I. delivers a much deeper and more comprehensive view than the general market has available today.

With QuoteMedia’s proprietary statistical modelling engine, Trade A.I. delivers a unique approach to calculating probabilities. The platform incorporates data science and machine learning to continuously generate and refine probability values that more accurately reflect real-world market and instrument behavior than standard industry measures. Users are able to analyze trades from all angles, with the most reliable indicators, to mitigate risk and make more informed decisions.

The incorporation of Trade A.I. into our Quotestream Professional application delivers the most comprehensive trading solution of its kind on the market. Additionally, Trade A.I. can be integrated into trading platforms, so that users can move seamlessly from research to trade analysis to trade execution.

Some of the features of this expanding Trade A.I. platform include:

Scanning the market in real-time for proprietary probability flags, as well as a wide range of user selected and custom criteria to provide trading ideas that have a high probability of success, and a high expectation of profit.

Analyzing optionable stocks with approaching earnings announcements, significantly elevated volatility compared to their historical levels, and other metrics to identify and build the most promising options trades.

Scanning for Probability Arbitrage opportunities where there are discrepancies between the most commonly used probability type, Theoretical Probability, and our proprietary probability methodologies, including Historical and Stress Test Probability analytics.

Scanning for oversold and overbought stocks based on the comparison of the price trend for various timelines and creating a prediction of the future price movement based on probabilistic analysis, options sentiment and other metrics.

Trade building analysis, giving users the ability to build and analyze a wide range of trade strategies, including complex multi-leg trades. Users construct a trade and the modelling engine calculates the probability of success according to 9 different probability methodologies, as well as the expected return on investment.

Options traders have access to comprehensive probability analysis for each option at each individual strike via the Trade A.I. Probability Matrix. This is highly beneficial for Covered Call / Put writers who want to create cash flow out of an existing stock portfolio and simultaneously not be called out of their positions.

Back-testing capabilities going back over 10 years provide a time machine for not only analyzing trading strategies, but are also an excellent tool for learning to trade options.

Comprehensive research, analysis and fundamentals, including pricing data, implied volatility, earnings, dividends, sector and industry reports, along with proprietary Stock Trend analysis and Options Sentiment analysis.

Robust advanced interactive charting delivers rich visualizations and helps users to surface trends and interpret complex data.

“We are very excited about QuoteMedia’s new Trade A.I. platform,” said Dave Shworan CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “This system allows traders to receive comprehensive probability analysis, and make trading decisions based on calculated risk assessments suited to their specific strategies. It provides real time trading ideas, analytics and advanced risk management with the goal of better profit potential leading to better returns. Trade A.I. was developed to help traders to reliably build trades with a high probability of success and a high return on investment, and that essentially is what everyone is looking for.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QMod TM, Quotestream Connect TM and Trade A.I.TM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

