VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report that, further to its news release of January 7, 2020, it has settled $141,750 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued 567,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share, to an arm’s length creditor of the Company.



All Shares issued are subject to a four month hold period which will expire May 15, 2020.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property and the Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

