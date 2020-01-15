SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domopalooza 2020, taking place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City from March 17 –20, 2020. Now in its sixth year, Domo’s annual event will feature captivating speakers as well as ground-breaking product news, demonstrations and education, that showcase how the Domo Business Cloud empowers customers to go fast, go big and go bold in the cloud era.



Additionally, several members of the Domo executive team and special guests will be ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in commemoration of the sixth anniversary announcement of the first-annual Domopalooza, which took place in 2015.

“Domopalooza 2020 is all about how Domo can impact the way you do business and help you dream up and deliver innovations that advance your competitiveness and value,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “When we launched Domopalooza six years ago, we wanted to change the BI conference experience to align with our focus on changing the conversation around BI. We’re thrilled to have created a worldwide community of passionate users who come together every year to learn from our team and each other.”

Domopalooza is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking for inspiration to modernize business processes and deliver high-value data to their teams that’s orders of magnitude easier to use, in record time. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and their peers. Domopalooza has previously featured inspirational speakers and entertainers including Save the Children’s Carolyn Miles, Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees, Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull, basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, hip hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and award-winning music artist Flo Rida, among others.

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

