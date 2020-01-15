First Round of Select Dates on Sale January 24

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Light , the number one light beer import, will be the lead sponsor behind the summer leg of ACM "Artist of the Decade" Jason Aldean’s 2020 WE BACK TOUR.

The tour will hit 21 U.S. cities and will feature a few special guests. From country towns to big cities nationwide, this tour will be packed with countless memorable moments fans will not want to miss.

“Corona Light drinkers live life on their own terms,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Jason shares this attitude, and there is no better way to celebrate it than with good country music and a crisp ice-cold Corona Light with lime.”

“This was a no-brainer partnership for me,” said Jason Aldean. “Some of my favorite experiences remind me of Corona Light, from playing at local bars early on in my career to just hanging at the beach with friends.”

Corona Light is committed to providing fans 21 and older with a crisp, light-beer option at only 99 calories to enjoy year-round, whether at a concert or at the beach. *

Jason Aldean will also perform an exclusive intimate performance this fall sponsored by Corona Light where consumers will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to attend. Fans should be on the lookout for more details on the date and how to enter. Beginning January 24, fans will be able to buy tickets to performances in select cities. For more information, check out www.coronausa.com in the coming months for further details of Jason Aldean’s upcoming summer 2020 WE BACK TOUR, sponsored by Corona Light.

Jason Aldean Summer 2020 WE BACK TOUR U.S. Dates:

7/23/2020 – Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24/2020 – Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

7/25/2020 – Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/31/2020 – Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/01/2020 – St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/02/2020 – Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/13/2020 – Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/14/2020 – Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

8/15/2020 – Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/21/2020 – Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

8/22/2020 – Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/23/2020 – Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28/2020 – Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11/2020 – Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

9/12/2020 – West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheater

9/17/2020 – Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater**

9/18/2020 – Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion**

9/19/2020 – San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

9/24/2020 – Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/25/2020 – Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/26/2020 – Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories 99, Carbohydrates 5.0 grams, Protein 0.8 grams, Fat 0.0 grams.

**Openers to be Announced

About Jason Aldean

After almost 15 years at the top of his format, three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean has seen trends come and go. He's helped bring a few out of the shadows, like a Country-music Columbus making the mainstream’s first contact with hard rock (“Hicktown”), hip-hop (“Dirt Road Anthem”) and R&B (“Burnin’ It Down”). But after all that time, he continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul - with the upcoming release of his ninth studio album 9 as the album's fiery lead single “We Back” rounds out the first-released songs, and “in characteristic Aldean fashion, it explodes into a hard-rock country anthem” (Rolling Stone). As a dominant force on the charts, Aldean has scored 23 No. Ones at radio and is the only Country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times (in a row, no less), while racking up 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold along the way. For more information visit www.JasonAldean.com

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier and in 2019, the national launch of Corona Refresca. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company.

The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company’s portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons, and Crafters Union.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

