The sulfur market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of the sulfur market are the rising demand from the fertilizer manufacturing sector and increasing usage of sulfur for the vulcanization of rubber. On the flipside, stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions are expected to hinder the market growth.
The sulfur market is fragmented in nature, and the top five manufacturers occupy around 30% of the market. The major companies include Sinopec Corporation, Gazprom, The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Tengizchevroil LLP, among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Chemical Processing
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Fertilizer Manufacturing Sector
4.1.2 Capacity Expansion of Petroleum Refining Plants
4.1.3 Increasing Usage of Sulfur for Vulcanization of Rubber
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Emissions
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Production Process Analysis
4.5.1 Frasch Process
4.5.2 Claus Process
4.5.3 Sulfur from Pyrites
4.5.4 Sulfur from Ores
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Fertilizer
5.1.2 Chemical Processing
5.1.3 Metal Manufacturing
5.1.4 Rubber Processing
5.1.5 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
6.4.2 Chemtrade
6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.4 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC
6.4.5 Gazprom
6.4.6 Oxbow Corporation
6.4.7 PVS Chemicals
6.4.8 Qatar Petroleum
6.4.9 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.10 Tengizchevroil LLP
6.4.11 The Saudi Arabian Oil Company
6.4.12 Valero Marketing and Supply Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Phosphoric Acid Production to Increase with the Reduction of SSP
7.2 Application in the Healthcare Sector for Skin Treatment
7.3 Usage of Sulfur in Cement Polymer Concrete
