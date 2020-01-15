Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Feed Market by Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mashes), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals), Additives (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Vitamins, Minerals, Phytogenics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic feed market size is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

In Europe, countries such as Germany and France are projected to witness high growth prospects in the years to come, as they are one of the largest producers of wheat, barley, and soybean at the global level. In addition, a large number of organic food producers are projected to drive the demand for organic feed in the region.

In addition, the livestock industry is witnessing significant growth in the Asia Pacific and South America due to the increase in demand for organic animal-based products, such as eggs, milk, and meat products. These factors have led to an increase in the production and demand for livestock products. Thus, the price of organic feed grains has also increased, which in turn, is projected to increase the sales of organic feed in the coming years.



The cereal & grains segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the organic feed market in 2019. The cereals & grains segment in the market includes wheat, corn, and barley. The US is one of the largest wheat and maize-producing countries in the world. According to the USDA, maize ranks first, soybean ranks second, and wheat ranks third for the production of field crops.



In addition, Brazil is the largest producer of corn and is ranked among the top producers at a global level. According to the US Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the country's corn exports were 35 million mt in 2018-2019, making it the second-largest corn exporter at a global level after the US.



There has been a rising demand for organic animal-based products in the US, Germany, France, Brazil, and China, which has led to an increase in organic farmland. Increased organic farming and produce have been witnessed, and this trend is projected to continue in this region during the forecast period.



The poultry segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



The poultry segment is estimated to account for a major share in the organic feed market share in 2019. Poultry meat is the most popular animal-food product purchased among consumers. According to the USDA, in the US, the largest volume of organic meat sales is poultry.

According to the USDA's Economic Research Service (ERS), in 2016, the number of certified organic broilers produced totaled over 19 million in the country. The number of certified organic layer hens produced in the same year was over 15 million, and the number of certified organic turkeys produced was 410 thousand. Developing countries provide significant growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers as consumers opt for organic products.



The pellets segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Pellets are the most common and preferred form of organic feed. They also contain a high level of binders, as compared to the mashed form of organic feed. The pelleted form of organic feed stimulates early feed intake. Pelleting of organic feed also reduces wastage, as it is easy to feed to the animals, convenient to store, and is also preferred by backyard chicken farmers.



The Asia Pacific organic feed market is projected to witness significant growth.



The Asia Pacific organic feed market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India constitute the largest country markets in the Asia Pacific region. Both these countries are the major contributors to the production of wheat, barley, and soybean.

According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), there has been an increase in the organic farm area in various countries of the region with the rising number of organic feed producers. The trend of organic food consumption has also been increasing in these countries. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth in the organic feed market in the region over the next six years.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Organic Feed Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Organic Feed Market, By Type and Country, 2018

4.3 Organic Feed Market, By Form, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Organic Feed Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Organic Feed Market, By Livestock and Region, 2018

4.6 Organic Feed Market: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Feed Safety: Emerging Instances of Contamination of Animal Products Due to Pesticides and Insecticides

5.3.1.2 Rising Demand for Organic Food

5.3.1.3 Growing Organic Livestock Farming

5.3.1.4 Growth in Organic Farmlands

5.3.1.5 Contribution to the Environment

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Organic Feed

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Food Scandals as Well as Rising Middle-Class Population Opting for Safe Food Products

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Limited Supply of Organic Feed Ingredients

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) - US

5.4.2 Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) - Canada

5.4.3 Canada Organic Trade Association - Canada

5.4.4 The Agricultural Industries Confederation (Aic) - UK

5.4.5 The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) - Japan



6 Organic Feed Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cereals & Grains

6.2.1 Cereals & Grains are the Key Ingredients for Organic Feed

6.2.2 Corn

6.2.2.1 Backed By the Largest Production and Presence of Key Players, the US is A Key Player Operating in the Organic Feed Market

6.2.3 Wheat

6.2.3.1 Abundant Availability in the US Makes It A Favorable Market for Organic Feed

6.2.4 Barley

6.2.4.1 Abundant Availability of Barley Expected to Benefit Organic Feed Manufacturers

6.3 Oilseeds

6.3.1 Soybean

6.3.1.1 Demand for Organic Products is Expected to Create Growth Opportunities for Organic Soybean in Key Countries

6.3.2 Rapeseed

6.3.2.1 The Key Rapeseed Producing Countries Such as China and Countries in South America are Utilizing the Produce in Feed for Breeding

6.3.3 Other Oilseeds

6.4 Others



7 Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 The Global Poultry Production is Projected to Increase By 24% Over the Next Decade

7.3 Swine

7.3.1 The US is Projected to Be A Key Market for Organic Feed Manufacturers Due to the Increasing Consumer Interest in Organic Food Products

7.4 Ruminants

7.4.1 Trend of Consuming Organic Food Products is Increasingly Gaining Acceptance Across the Food Sector and Expanding to the Ruminants Feed Industry

7.5 Aquatic Animals

7.5.1 Emerging Countries are Opting for Organic Feed for Various Livestock Due to the High Demand for Organic Aquatic Products

7.6 Other Livestock



8 Organic Feed Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Pellets

8.1.1.1 The Pelleted Form of Organic Feed Stimulates Early Organic Feed Intake That has Led to the Market Growth

8.1.2 Crumbles

8.1.2.1 The Availability of Big Brands of Quality Organic Feed That are Offered By Major Players is Promoting the Demand for the Crumble Form of Organic Feed

8.1.3 Mashes

8.1.3.1 Mashed Organic Feed is Majorly Used for Ruminants and Layer Poultry



9 Feed Additives Market, By Additive

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vitamins

9.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Vitamins for Small Ruminants as Vitamins Boost Immunity

9.1.2 Minerals

9.1.2.1 Lack of Bone Development and Improper Growth Driving the Market for Minerals

9.1.3 Amino Acids

9.1.3.1 Importance of Amino Acids for Weight Gain and Productivity Propelling Their Market Growth

9.1.4 Enzymes

9.1.4.1 Enzymes Aid to Enhance the Meat Quality, Which Makes Them Important Feed Additives

9.1.5 Phytogenics

9.1.5.1 The Ability of Phytogenics to Enhance the Aroma and Flavor of Organic Feed to Drive the Demand for This Additive



10 Organic Feed Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill

12.2 Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

12.3 Sunopta

12.4 Forfarmers N.V.

12.5 Bern Aqua N.V.

12.6 Aller Aqua Group

12.7 K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd.

12.8 The Organic Feed Company

12.9 Scratch and Peck Feeds

12.10 B&W Feeds

12.11 HI Peak Feeds

12.12 Country Heritage Feeds

12.13 Feedex Companies

12.14 Country Junction Feeds

12.15 Green Mountain Feeds

12.16 Ranch-Way Feeds

12.17 Unique Organics

12.18 Kreamer Feed

12.19 Yorktown Organics, LLC

12.20 Green Miller



