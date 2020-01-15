Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Board Packaging Market - Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corrugated board packaging market was valued at USD 262.61 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 339.95 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.41%, during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
According to a report by Asia Pulp and Paper's (APP) 2017 Paper & Packaging Consumer Trends, compared to five years ago, the sustainability of paper-based packaging today is much more important to almost half of the consumers (50%).
Rising consumer consciousness and rising concerns by regulatory bodies regarding sustainable packaging and the cost benefits associated are encouraging the use of environment-friendly packaging products, and is driving the growth of the corrugated board packaging market. For instance, Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) in July 2016 announced that it would introduce mandatory requirements for companies to adopt sustainable materials in packaging to reduce packaging waste in the next 3-5 years.
Also, corrugated packaging comprises 88% of recycled content with the additional fresh fibers coming from sustainably managed forests, it is harmless rather than catastrophic. Moreover, if a corrugated box ends up in the ocean, it will be degraded within two months. Prominent e-commerce companies such as Amazon are moving towards corrugated board packaging for e-commerce packaging as it helps in controlling costs apart from offering an environment-friendly option.
The corrugated board packaging market will also benefit from increased global trade and healthy economic conditions. The rising consumption in developing nations, such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, provide strong growth prospects for the corrugated board packaging market. Recently, countries like India (State of Maharashtra) have banned the usage of plastic packaging. This is poised to drive the demand of corrugated board packaging.
Key Market Trends
Processed Food Segment Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share
The demand for convenience foods is on the rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which has a quick cooking time, attracts many consumers. The increasing population also drives the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed women in the United States alone has grown from 53.6 million in 1990 to 71.9 million in 2017. These factors are increasing the need to provide high-quality packaged and processed foods to customers.
North America Expected to Exhibit a Significant Growth
North America's robust financial position enables the region to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major corrugated board packaging vendors, such as International Paper Company (United States), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States) and Sealed Air Corporation (United States), among others.
Competitive Landscape
The market for corrugated board packaging is fragmented with many players in the market providing packaging solutions. Companies are continuously innovating to promote sustainable packaging by providing environment-friendly packaging products.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.3 Market Restraints
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 End-user Industry
6.1.1 Processed Foods
6.1.2 Fresh Food & Produce
6.1.3 Beverages
6.1.4 Paper Products
6.1.5 Electrical Products
6.1.6 Other End-user Industry
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG
7.1.2 Mondi Group
7.1.3 Smurfit Kappa Group
7.1.4 DS Smith PLC
7.1.5 Klabin S.A.
7.1.6 International Paper Company
7.1.7 Nippon Paper Industries Ltd.
7.1.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC
7.1.9 Rengo Co. Ltd.
7.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation
7.1.11 Cascades Inc.
7.1.12 WestRock Company
7.1.13 Oji Holdings Corporation
7.1.14 Packaging Corporation of America
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8.1 Investment Analysis
8.2 Future Outlook
