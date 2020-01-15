Houston, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have acquired the unconditional ownership of the following intellectual property and the exclusive right to develop, formulate and market:



· Method and Composition for Reducing Dysfunction in Angioplasty Procedures

· Kit for Preventing or Treating Arterial Dysfunction Resulting from Angioplasty Procedures

· Heart Assist Pump

· Use of Biodegradable Microspheres Labeled with Imaging Energy Contrast Materials

· Artificial Support for a Blood Vessel

· Stent for Supporting a Blood Vessel

· Percutaneous Filer for Carotid Angioplasty

· PGE-1 Containing Lyophilized Liposomes for Use in the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

· Distal Atherectomy Catheter

· Apparatus for Placing an Endoprosthesis

· Composition and Method for Making a Biodegradable Drug Delivery Stent

· Method for Making a Stent

· Prosthesis with Biodegradable Surface Coating and Method for Making Same

· Sterically Stabilized Liposomes with Improvement of Blood Retention Times and Targeting of Sites of Disease by Prostaglandins in Particulate Drug Carriers

· Method for Treating Vascular Disease by Administering a Liposomal Prostaglandin Composition

The technology for developing the innovative products is assigned to the Company by Dr. Summers in connection with finishing the settlement agreement of our 2-year litigation.

AngioSoma President Blankenship said, “We are extremely pleased to acquire the very promising technology and look forward to cooperating with Dr. Summers and his team to move the new products into the market and especially, we look forward to using Liprostin in conjunction with interested parties in new state-of-the-art protocols for out-patient treatments that stimulate pancreatic beta cells to resume insulin production normalizing the body’s blood-sugar.”

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticalsTM.

