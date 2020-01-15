Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoporous Membranes Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nanoporous membranes market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the market studied include growing need to treat wastewater and rising water desalination activities. Low adoption rate of these membranes by developing countries and poor fouling resistance of the nanoporous membranes are going to hinder the market growth.
The market for nanoporous membranes is majorly consolidated as there are very few players manufacturing nanoporous membranes. The major players in the market are SmartMembranes GmbH, Hunan Keensen Technology Co.,Ltd., SUEZ, inopor, MICRODYN-NADIR, etc. among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Growing Demand from Water Treatment Application
United States is Expected to Dominate the Market in the North America Region
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Need to Treat Wastewater
4.1.2 Rising Water Desalination Activities
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low Adoption in the Developing Countries
4.2.2 Poor Fouling Resistance of Nanoporous Membranes
4.2.3 Supply Deficiency of Nanomaterials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material Type
5.1.1 Organic
5.1.2 Inorganic (Ceramics, Carbon Nanotubes, and Graphene)
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Water Treatment
5.2.2 Fuel Cells
5.2.3 Biomedical
5.2.4 Food Processing
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Laval AB
6.4.2 Applied Membranes Inc.
6.4.3 AXEON Water Technologies Inc.
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.6 Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.
6.4.7 Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company
6.4.8 inopor GmbH
6.4.9 InRedox LLC
6.4.10 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
6.4.11 MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH
6.4.12 Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.13 Pure-Pro Water Corporation
6.4.14 SiMPore Inc.
6.4.15 SmartMembranes GmbH
6.4.16 SUEZ Environnement S.A.
6.4.17 Synder Filtration Inc.
6.4.18 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Surface Grafting of Fouling-resistant Membrane
7.2 Fabrication of Multi-functional Membranes
