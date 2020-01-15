Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for innovative local models in which volunteers assist family caregivers or directly assist older adults or adults with disabilities with non-medical care in order to maintain their independence. The RFP is now available and can be found at www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

Community Care Corps will award competitive grants between $30,000 and $250,000 to establish, enhance, or grow volunteer programs for older adults and persons with disabilities, as well as relieve over-burdened family caregivers. A wide range of nonprofit entities, such as faith- and community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, and service organizations, as well as state, county, and local governments are encouraged to apply. Community Care Corps seeks to fund local models that represent a diverse cross section of the nation reflective of geography, urban/rural/frontier and Tribal communities, underserved and limited English-speaking populations, communities with limited support programs, and more.

Interested potential applicants may submit an optional Intent to Apply notice, which is available at www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

To download the RFP and access the FAQ, or to learn more, visit www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

About Community Care Corps

Community Care Corps is funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Oasis Institute in cooperation with Caregiver Action Network, the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and Altarum. Community Care Corps is a new national program that will foster innovative models in which local volunteers assist family caregivers, older adults, or persons with disabilities with non-medical care in their own homes in order to maintain independence.

