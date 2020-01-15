NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Suite Radio , home to a library of weekly online radio shows featuring c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, is announcing a new addition to the already robust lineup called “The Rich Dad Radio Show: In-Your-Face Advice on Investing, Personal Finance, and Starting a Business.” It is hosted by Robert Kiyosaki, founder of The Rich Dad Company, a financial education company.



The show tackles financial topics and challenges the status quo regarding the advice we have been given pertaining to money, investing, and the economy. Kiyosaki offers a no-nonsense, pull-no-punches style of challenging advice that puts conventional on notice.

Frustrated and frightened by the financial advice from mainstream talking heads, Kiyosaki sits down with professionals from the world of money, investing, business, and personal development to give listeners wider perspectives and viewpoints on how to set themselves up for financial success. This is not a ‘get rich quick’ show. Instead, it shines the spotlight on people who are dedicated to the craft of finance and living a better life.

“C-Suite Radio always provides listeners with not just the most updated information on business, but also abandons the cookie-cutter mentality of giving people the same advice all the time,” said C-Suite Network Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett. “Robert’s show is a clear example of the success that comes with pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. There’s something to be said about open, honest conversations and this podcast exemplifies that.”

Throughout his career, Robert has earned an international reputation for straight talk, irreverence, and courage and has become a passionate and outspoken advocate for financial education.

