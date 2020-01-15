San Diego, CA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO), an emerging biotech company, with IND Clearance and IRB approval to begin Clinical trials for Brain Cancer, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company.



The updated report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the Company’s valuation relative to its peer group. The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed and requested by email at mp@marblearchusa.com.

Marble Arch Research notes that, “With a number of competitive advantages in the space, Nascent’s Primary Asset, Pritumumab, has several additional promising indications, a strong IP portfolio, and with beginning Phase I clinical studies, we believe that Nascent Biotech can enjoy hockey-stick type growth in the stock price within the next 3-6 months.”

About Nascent Biotech Inc.

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com .

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

