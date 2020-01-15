Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Alternatives for Single-Use Plastics in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service, Emerging Alternatives for Single-use Plastics in Packaging, provides a review of the both current and emerging alternative materials that provides a sustainable option to the crude-based single-use plastics in packaging across applications such as food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods and its potential adoption in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries.



The research service also highlights the key factors that influence R&D and adoption efforts across various geographic regions. It also provides a list of noteworthy innovations, from both technology and product perspective across the globe and highlights key innovators.



Study Insights



Dumping of plastics in landfills and in marine environments is having adverse effects across the globe. Also, microplastics found in most of the water sources affect both human and marine life. The current widely adopted crude-based plastics are degraded to reduce its adverse impact. However, the degradation of plastics also requires energy-intensive processes and in turn, raises its own set of challenges.



A high percentage of landfill issues come from single-use plastics, especially those used in packaging. Hence, developing sustainable alternative materials, whether it is recyclable or biodegradable or compostable, can overcome key challenges. Bio-based polymers, paper, pulp, fiber, wood, glass, metal, and silicones are among the materials that are being introduced as packaging, in both single and blended forms.

Similar to the petroleum-based plastics, bio-based plastics can either be biodegradable and non-biodegradable, however, the non-biodegradable bio-based plastics still have less global warming potential even during its incineration. There has been a high interest in bio-based plastics as a food packaging material across the globe while the potential adoption of paper packaging in the food and cosmetic products in Europe and the Asia Pacific is rising.



Companies Mentioned



Elevate Packaging

Evoware

ICBP

Policarta

TIPA Corporation

Ypack

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Steady Adoption of Alternative Materials Across the Globe in Various Applications

1.4 Increasing Stakeholder Activities Across the Globe Indicate Gaining Focus Towards Alternative Materials

1.5 Regulations Play a Vital Role in Increasing the Adoption of Alternative Materials for Packaging



2. Alternatives for Single-use Plastics in Packaging - An Introduction

2.1 Petroleum-based Plastics can be Either Biodegradable or Non-biodegradable Based on its Chemical Structure

2.2 Characteristics and End-User Functionality Determine the Choice of Plastics

2.3 Various Research Studies Establish that Conventional Plastics are a Cause of Concern Across the Globe

2.4 Initiatives on Phasing-out Single-use Plastic Active Across the Globe

2.5 Need for Alternatives for Single-use Plastics in Packaging

2.6 Key Alternatives for Single-use Plastic in Packaging

2.7 Increasing Interest on Sustainable Packaging Across the Regions due to the Climate Change Issues Driving Adoption

2.8 Development of the Sustainable Packaging Still at Prefatory Stage



3. Technology Assessment

3.1 Mapping of Alternative Materials with Key Packaging Formats and End-use Applications

3.2 Bio-based Plastics Considered as a Viable Alternative for Conventional Plastics

3.3 Need for Research on Recyclability of Paper/Paperboard Packaging

3.4 Molded Fiber and Pulp Packaging as an Alternative to the HDPE-based Rigid Packaging

3.5 Metal Packaging Can be Recycled Without Compromising its Quality

3.6 Optimizing Wood Packaging in the Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Industry Through Bio-resin Coating Technologies

3.7 Developing Lightweight and Durable Glass Packaging

3.8 Minimal Adoption of Silicone Packaging due to Limited Knowledge on its Safety Aspects

3.9 Alternative Packaging Introduced Across the Regions

3.10 Technology Development Related to Alternative Materials Seen Across All Regions

3.11 Stable Adoption of Alternative Packaging Products in the Consumer Goods Industry

3.12 Continuous Adoption of Bio-based Plastics in Europe and the Asia Pacific



4. Companies to Watch

4.1 Elevate Packaging's Pure Label Provides a Compostable Packaging Technology with Wide Application Potential

4.2 TIPA Corporation has Developed a Compostable Flexible Packaging for Food and Non-food Products

4.3 High Demand for ICBP's Bio-resin in Europe due to Availability of Recycling Technologies

4.4 Policarta's NOW Technology Optimizes the Recyclability of Paper Packaging

4.5 Ypack's Bioplastic Gaining Interest for use in both Flexible and Rigid Packaging

4.6 Evoware's seaweed-based Plastic Films Remain Stable for Two Years Without the Need for Preservatives



5. Innovation Indicators

5.1 Steady Increase in Patent Filings Indicate Continued R&D Efforts

5.2 High Interest on Research of Alternative Materials in the US

5.3 APAC Prominent in Funding Activities Followed by North America

5.4 Collaborative Efforts for R&D and Commercialization of Alternative Materials are Prominent in Europe

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Witnessed for Developing Sustainable Materials for Packaging

5.6 Need for Better Understanding of Biodegradability of Materials can Increase Adoption



6. Technology Benchmarking of Alternative Packaging

6.1 Comparative Analysis of Alternative Materials for Single-use Plastics in Packaging

6.2 Continuous Efforts Towards Developing Materials With High Barrier Properties

6.3 Future Adoption of Bio-based Plastics as E-commerce Packaging and as Tertiary Packaging in Logistics and Supply Chain Expected in Mid Term



7. Key Contacts

7.1 Industry Contacts



8. Appendix

8.1 Criteria Definition for Technology Benchmarking

8.2 Ratings for Technology Benchmarking

8.3 Justification of Ratings for Technology Benchmarking



