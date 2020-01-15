Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Lotions Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the body lotions? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The global body lotions market was worth $52.7 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% and reach $81.1 billion by 2023.



The lotions market covered in this report is segmented by type into dry skin body lotion, oily skin body lotion, normal skin body lotion and others. The lotions market in this report is segmented by application into men, women and baby. The lotions market in this report is segmented by channel into direct sales and distributor.



Rapid growth in millennial population is expected to drive the perfumes market. As of 2016, there were approximately 2 billion millennials globally. Young people tend to spend more than old on cosmetics, in an effort to improve looks and quality of life. For instance, sales of cosmetics products in millennials, increased by around 25% between 2015 and 2017.



By 2025, millennials are expected to constitute to nearly three-quarters of the global work force. As millennials will represent a large part of the global workforce and play a major role in driving the current economy, their preferences and shopping habits will be an important driving factor for the lotions market.



Strict regulations by government agencies on the use of certain ingredients in making cosmetics is expected to act as a key restraint on the market. These ingredients are prohibited due to their toxicity and their use may lead to various skin diseases. The EU Cosmetics Regulations lists substances that cannot be used and also those that can be used only in specified circumstances. Similarly, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits or restricts a list of ingredients in cosmetics. These prohibited substances include bithionol, chloroform, mercury compounds, methylene chloride, vinyl chloride and chlorofluorocarbon propellants.



The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sun screen lotions, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care



Major players in the market are Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, L'Oreal S.A.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Body Lotions Market Characteristics



3. Body Lotions Market Size & Growth

3.1. Global Body Lotions Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Body Lotions Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Body Lotions Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Body Lotions Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dry Skin Body Lotion

Oily Skin Body Lotion

Normal Skin Body Lotion

Others

4.2. Global Body Lotions Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Baby

4.3. Global Body Lotions Market, Segmentation By Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Direct Sales

Distributor

5. Body Lotions Market Regional & Country Analysis



Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles



Aveeno

Cetaphil

Olay

Alba Botanica

Avalon Organics

Clarins

Crabtreeand Evelyn

Hempz

Murad

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Este Lauder Companies, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Avon Products, Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon, Inc.

CeraVe

Avne

Eucerin

Vanicream

EltaMD

La Roche-Posay

Jergens

St. Ives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxajod

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900