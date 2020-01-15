New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829102/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of lithium iron phosphate batteries in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2019, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as improved efficiency, long cycle life, and high reliability as they operate with low resistance will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lithium iron phosphate battery market report looks at factors such as decline in lithium-ion battery cost, increased government support for EVs, and change in energy mix. However, competition from other batteries, demand-supply gap of lithium-ion battery components, and safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries may hamper the growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery industry over the forecast period.



Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market: Overview

The decline in lithium-ion battery cost

The improved production scale and manufacturing efficiency have resulted in decreased manufacturing cost of Li-ion batteries and battery packs. This decline is also a result of the increased adoption of battery technology in the automotive industry. The development of cost-effective production methods by vendors is also a contributing factor to the decrease in the cost of lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the ongoing R&D on Li-ion batteries has also resulted in improved performance in vehicles. Moreover, the strong demand for EVs will also decrease the price of Li-ion batteries. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global lithium iron phosphate battery market at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Growing investments in the EV charging infrastructure

Public charging facilities for EVs has been one of the major concerns for potential buyers. The developments associated with charging infrastructures are dependent on various frameworks circling national and supra-national policies and local circumstances. Additionally, factors such as targets for setting up charging stations, enactments on regulations, provision of financial aids, and mobilization of funding for installations are key reasons for the development of EV charging infrastructure. Both the public and private sectors are making significant investments in increasing the penetration of EV charging stations to boost the adoption of EVs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global lithium iron phosphate battery market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturers, that include BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., RELiON Battery LLC, Saft Groupe SA, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp.

Also, the lithium iron phosphate battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

