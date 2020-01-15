Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability Trends Impacting the Building & Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Energy use in the construction industry is high. Additionally, the heavy machinery used in construction still leans heavily on fossil fuels, and inefficient electricity use can lead to a huge waste of fossil fuels further down the energy supply line. This creates the demand for sustainability drives in the building and construction industry. Sustainable construction relies on the use of renewable sources, reuse of valuable resources, and protection of the environment.



This research service, Sustainability Trends in the Building & Construction Industry, provides an understanding of the different types of sustainability initiatives undertaken in the construction industry starting from environmentally friendly coatings to lighting control in buildings to saving energy with green Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The global and regional policies, regulations, legislation and standards have been highlighted which provides a deeper understanding of the types of sustainability drives.



The initiatives and stakeholder assessment across the specific regions provide emphasis on the specific ecological hazards springing up and threatening the future. This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, disruptive innovations and future prospects in the development of sustainability in construction. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and the application prospects in various spaces of construction, such as roofing, framing, walls and HVAC.

Companies Mentioned



BASF

ECOS

Jaros Baum & Bolles (JB&B)

LafargeHolcim

Sika

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Sustainability Scenario

2.1 The Industry Value Chain Centers around Conception, Design, Construction and Maintenance

2.2 Design and Construction Are the Key Stages of Sustainable Construction

2.3 Integrated Design and Site Design Are the Common Practices

2.4 Resource Reuse and Creation of a Healthy Environment Are Key Principles of Sustainable Construction

2.5 Regulations in North America Focus on Developing Green Commercial, Industrial and Residential Buildings

2.6 Regulations in Europe Focus on Energy Performance of Industrial and Residential Buildings

2.7 Regulations in Asia Pacific Focus on Developing Low-cost Green Buildings

2.8 Regulations in the Rest of World are Still Niche but Keep the High Momentum

2.9 Need for Lighter, Stronger, Thinner, Envelope Systems is a Key Driving Factor in North American Sustainability Initiatives

2.10 Research on New Building Materials is a Key Driving Factor in European Sustainability Initiatives

2.11 Efficient Design and Construction is a Key Driving Factor in Asian Sustainability Initiatives

2.12 Building and Construction: Sub-applications Breakdown

2.13 Adopting Smarter Insulation Materials Offers More Cost-effectiveness than Investing in Expensive Heating Technologies

2.14 New Sustainable Construction Principles Offer Recycling Programs in Roofing

2.15 Sustainability Trends: Green Framing is an Emerging Concept in Smart Buildings

2.16 In Interior Finishing, Manufacturers are Accommodating a Growing Demand for Affordable Products

2.17 HVAC Systems Work Best when they take Local Climate and Building Designs into Account

2.18 Exterior Siding and Facades in Sustainable Construction Need to be Made from Cladding Material

2.19 Changing Perceptions of End Users towards Sustainable Construction



3. Industry Initiatives

3.1 North American Industrial Initiatives Incline towards Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Design

3.2 European Industrial Initiatives Incline toward Water Conservation

3.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Initiatives Incline towards Building Efficiency Policy Best Practices

3.4 North American Industrial Initiatives in Product and Service Development for Sustainable Buildings

3.5 European Industrial Initiatives in Product and Service Development for Sustainable Buildings

3.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Initiatives in Product and Service Development for Sustainable Buildings

3.7 Rest of the World's Industrial Initiatives in Product and Service Development for Sustainable Buildings

3.8 LafargeHolcim's Initiative on Sustainable Building and Construction

3.9 BASF's Initiative on Sustainable Building and Construction

3.10 Sika's Initiative on Sustainable Building and Construction

3.11 North American Collaborations and Consortia on Sustainability in Building and Construction

3.12 European Collaborations and Consortia on Sustainability in Building and Construction

3.13 Asia Pacific Collaborations and Consortia on Sustainability in Building and Construction

3.14 Key Participants Initiatives on Sustainability

3.15 The Al Bahr Towers in Abu Dhabi Excel in Energy Conservation with Smart Facades

3.16 The Jaros Baum & Bolles (JB&B) Facility in London Excels in Water Conservation with 1.28 GPF Water Closets

3.17 The Bill & Melinda Gates Campus Building Excels in Waste Treatment with Recycled Material Usage Increase

3.18 The Rehafutur Project Building in France Is Observing Circularity With Recycling and Reusing Existing Components

3.19 The ECOS Paints Office Building Excels in Emission Mitigation with Zero VOC Paint Development

3.20 Changing from Linear Perspective to Cyclical Perspective Promises Faster Growth for Sustainable Construction



4. The Road Ahead

4.1 Internal R&D, Collaborative Development, and Acquisitions are the Noteworthy Models

4.2 Oil & Gas, Mining and Industrial Segments Are three other Industries Adopting Sustainability



5. Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3zbgr

