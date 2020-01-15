SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store, Inc., the world’s largest franchisor of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers, has been ranked again as one of the top franchise brands, according to Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2020 Franchise 500. Ranked at No. 5 overall out of 1,000 companies, The UPS Store is also first in the postal and business services category and the only retail business service center brand in the top 10. This marks the 30th year the retail chain has appeared on the list, and its fourth consecutive year in the top five brands overall.

Since 1980, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has been one of the most prestigious and comprehensive franchise rankings, celebrating franchise brands across 17 distinct business categories. To be included in the list, franchise brands are evaluated on over 150 data points, including size and growth of the system, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The UPS Store continues to rank as one of the top franchise brands by offering strong brand equity and reputation, delivering excellent customer service and providing extensive franchise owner training and support.

“Once again, The UPS Store is grateful to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a leading franchise brand,” said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store, Inc. “The strength of The UPS Store network is driven by the passion and commitment that franchisees have for their business, their customers and their local communities across North America. ”

For entrepreneurs looking to franchise, The UPS Store offers opportunities backed by an established business model, with a variety of franchise options including traditional and nontraditional locations, rural markets and multiunit opportunities. The UPS Store proudly supports entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds, including veterans, retirees, minorities and female entrepreneurs.

