BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced Auth0® Assemble – The Identity Conference for Application Builders™ , the company’s first customer and developer conference designed for application builders who want to architect the future, build community, celebrate developer culture, and cultivate identity skills. Auth0 Assemble will take place in the heart of the Bay Area at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco on August 26-27, 2020.



Attendees can register now to receive the latest updates on Auth0 Assemble 2020 ticket sales, which will be publicly available in February 2020. The first 100 people to sign up at assemble.auth0.com will receive advanced access to ticket sales and special ticket savings.

Auth0 Assemble will bring together a diverse group of 500+ developers, enterprise architects, product managers, and security and identity professionals for two days of education, networking, and engaging experiences. The two-day event will include compelling keynote presentations and sessions around four primary themes:

“Software is eating the world” – explore how developers are the new decision makers and are leading organizational efforts to deliver customer value

Identity strategy foundations and best practices for application development

The future of applications and the journey from continuous delivery to continuous assembly

How to protect your greatest assets, your users, and take action to make the internet safer

These focus areas will serve as highly-engaging and educational ways for application builders to continue learning about the ever-changing world of identity management.

“Auth0 Assemble will be a gathering of great minds, seeking something incredible, innovative, and disruptive within the identity industry,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “From the day we started the company we dreamt about organizing an awesome conference for app builders. This event has been years in the making, and we are thrilled that it will take place later this year. We promise attendees a robust line-up of developers, visionaries, leaders, and practitioners who are extremely passionate about building secure, scalable applications. It’s sure to be a very exciting event.”

Stay tuned for additional conference updates and join the conversation by following Auth0 Assemble at @Auth0Assemble on Twitter or using #Auth0ASM .

