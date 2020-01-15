Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Business Review announced that United Country Real Estate is in the top 50 for overall franchise satisfaction in the annual Franchise Satisfaction Survey. This is the 11th consecutive year that United Country was named a Top Franchise.

Franchise Business Review provides the only national ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance data on a yearly basis. The survey shows that United Country’s affiliates are highly satisfied with the company’s performance. United Country achieved top scores in training and support, leadership and company core values. Also, more than 75 percent of franchisees said they would invest in the company again.

“This year we celebrate 95 years and it’s outstanding that we can continue to satisfy and exceed the expectations of our offices owners, agents and auctioneers,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “We are on the tail end of a complete rebranding and repositioning of the brand with significant long-term technology and marketing strategies. This plan has helped us achieve dramatic growth the past five years and especially in 2019 where we achieve record franchise sales numbers.”

United Country was among over 307 franchise brands, representing more than 27,500 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. The company’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-999-1020 or visit their website at UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

