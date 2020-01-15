



New Division Sets First Year Sales Target of $4 million

Houston, TX, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) announced today the creation of its new South Texas Sales Division set to officially open January 20, 2020. The new sales division will be responsible for sales of chemical injection pumps, valves, and other products that the Company currently sells as well as new products currently in development. The division will also be the first to offer the Company’s flow control monitoring solution to its customers.

The South Texas Sales Division will cover the entire region from San Antonio south and west to the Mexican border. The new division has a $4 million revenue target for 2020 and is expected to begin generating positive cash flow in only its second month of operations. The Company plans to penetrate other regions, including West Texas, organically and is also looking for potential acquisitions to expedite growth in these areas.

The Company has already hired a regional sales leader with extensive experience and contacts in the region who will be responsible for building out the team of qualified sales and service representatives to develop its presence in the region. The Company is currently in the process of acquiring trucks and trailers to support the division’s operations and plans to open a supply shop in the region to house inventory and provide maintenance, repair, and general field services to customers in the area.

About Movement Industries Corporation

The Company invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. The Company's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

The Company’s vision is to create prosperity locally and growth globally in every community around the world by empowering individuals and industry to advanced humanity through innovation.

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. Hi-Alloy is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit www.hialloyvalve.com . Make sure to follow Hi-Alloy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve .

