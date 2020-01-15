Danderyd January 15, 2020

Jari Juurela, the Boliden Kylylahti Geology Manager, originating from the mining town of Outokumpu in Finland, has been employed as Copperstone’s Exploration Manager.

Copperstone has recruited Jari Juurela as Exploration Manager. The recruitment follows on last year's financial build up, our successful drill campaign and initiated push for a mine at Viscaria in Kiruna.

”Jari Juurela is a great fit for the Copperstone team, with his versatile experiences from international mineral resource projects and within exploration, most recently at Boliden Kylylahti, ” says CEO Michael Mattsson.

Since the acquisition of Viscaria, Copperstone has ramped up the team with a strong Technical Committee, Ian Holman as Study Manager and now Jari Juurela as Exploration Manager.

“I am very pleased to join Copperstone in such an exciting time. Copperstone owns the interesting advanced Viscaria-project with near future mining opportunity combined with attractive near mine and regional exploration targets. I am looking forward to work in the Copperstone exploration team to continue to grow resources and discover new interesting targets.”, says Jari Juurela.

”At this point we put much emphasis on our Kiruna operations, yet I am just as eager to have Jari start working on our large-scale project in Arvidsjaur,” Michael Mattsson concludes.

About Jari Juurela

Mr. Juurela is the current Manager of Geology at Boliden Kylylahti. He has performed the role of Senior Resource Geologist and Exploration Manager at Gold Fields, Geology Manager Finland at Altona Mining and has been involved in exploration at Anglo-American. Juurela has experience from green-field exploration, near mine exploration, resource growth of advanced and underground mining of gold and base metal deposits. Core expertise in base metals and gold, and worked internationally in Australia, West Africa.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing January 15, 2020 at 17:28 CET.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Attachment