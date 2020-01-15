HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael LaBella as the company’s Head of Sales.



As the insurance industry at-large struggles to modernize systems, processes, products, and distribution to fit the needs of an evolving world and workplace, there is increasing demand for modern, flexible agency management solutions. Having started his career in the insurance industry in 2011, LaBella has nearly 10 years of experience bridging the gap between agents and insurance companies, and he is a strong advocate for the role of the independent agent.

“We are gearing up for an explosive year,” said Jon Lincoln, founder and chief product strategist at Veruna. “The experience Mike brings to the table will be invaluable in taking Veruna’s sales efforts to the next level and finding new ways to serve our customers, prospects, and industry partners.”

Prior to joining Veruna, LaBella was the director of sales for Pegasystems, and prior to joining Pega, he spent seven years leading sales efforts for Vertafore. At Veruna, LaBella’s day-to-day responsibilities will include directing business development activities, further building the company’s account management team, and revenue generation.

“Given my background with Vertafore on the agency side and Pega on the insurance company side I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time to make a difference for agents through Veruna,” said LaBella. “I’m looking forward to talking to Veruna’s current customers and prospects in the year ahead.”



By coupling exceptional technology with industry expertise, Veruna delivers an agency management system (AMS) designed to meet the needs of the forward-thinking insurance agency with higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. The winner of ACORD’s 2016 Innovation of the Year award, and 2017 Organization Leadership and Case Study awards, Veruna is challenging the status quo of agency management with a contemporary solution to managing and automating the life of an insurance agency.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/412e152d-d21b-4a8e-8e9f-98fba1ce725e