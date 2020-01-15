Madison, WI, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMyne, Inc. today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.

HealthMyne is an oncology platform that combines quantitative imaging data with clinical information to power clinical workflows. HealthMyne medical imaging tools automate manual processes, reduce clinical variability, and improve communication with patients and across multidisciplinary teams.

“HealthMyne is leveraging AI and machine learning in ways that could change how medicine is practiced,” said David Gering, Ph.D., Senior Imaging Scientist on the HealthMyne team. “Joining NVIDIA Inception gives us access to expertise and knowledge that will allow HealthMyne to achieve its vision more efficiently.”

NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and on hardware technology that enables early-stage startups to grow more quickly.

About HealthMyne

HealthMyne, Inc. (HM; Madison, WI) delivers quantitative imaging decision support for oncology providers via an integrated software platform. HealthMyne automates the extraction of quantitative imaging metrics, greatly reducing inter- and intra-reader variability and providing evidence-based metrics to better individualized patient care. This quantitative data is combined with information from the EMR, PAC and other clinical systems to power clinical workflows including cancer screening, multidisciplinary conferences, therapy response and incidental findings. Additionally, the platform’s discoverable database supports data mining and AI-based application development for precision medicine initiatives. For more information on HealthMyne, visit healthmyne.com.

