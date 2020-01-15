New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829099/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the pipeline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high reliability and safe operations will play a significant role in the pipeline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market report looks at factors such as expansion of oil terminals, benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation, and new exploration policies. However, increased use of alternative energy sources, technical challenges, and high cost associated with maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure may hamper the growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation industry over the forecast period.



Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market: Overview

Expansion of oil terminals

Oil terminals support the oil and gas supply chain by storing crude oil and petroleum products. Moreover, they serve as centers for oil and gas transportation. Globally, the rising energy demand has resulted in the increase in new oil terminal and pipeline constructions (including oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation), especially in APAC and Africa, where the continuous need for energy is demanding new oil and gas infrastructure. For instance, Saudi Aramco has already constructed the Muajjiz oil terminal with a holding capacity of 15 million barrels per day. This expansion of oil terminals will lead to the expansion of the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Virtualization of automation control systems

The virtual machine contains the operating system and software. Virtualization can be applied on layers in an industrial premise, which includes server, storage, desktop, file, and network. Virtualization provides benefits such as optimum resource utilization and operation, power cost savings, and operational flexibility. The integration of different oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation systems, such as SCADA and PLC, on a single physical server, which can be easily accessed at a different location on the plant floor using virtual machines, can result in reduced operational and maintenance cost for pipeline operators. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001