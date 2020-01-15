New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829100/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of chondroitin sulfate in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the nutraceuticals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising adoption of a healthy diet in food and the increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle will play a significant role in the nutraceuticals segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global chondroitin sulfate market report looks at factors such as growing prevalence of OA, growing demand for dietary supplements, and rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. However, stringent government regulations, high threat of substitutes, and side effects of CS may hamper the growth of the chondroitin sulfate industry over the forecast period.



Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market: Overview

Growing demand for dietary supplements

The demand for dietary supplements has increased significantly over recent years. This is due to the increasing costs of hospitalization, the growing working population, and changing lifestyles. The availability of dietary supplements in the form of tablets, edible bars, shakes, and drinks have further increased their demand. These supplements are quite effective in lowering various health problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. For instance, regular intake of dietary supplements such as chondroitin sulfate improves joint function and reduces the progression of osteoarthritis. This demand for dietary supplements will lead to the expansion of the global chondroitin sulfate market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Introduction of non-animal based CS

Several players in the market are focusing on manufacturing chondroitin sulfate, naturally. These developments are providing vegan alternatives for people with dietary and religious restrictions. Many players are also working on reducing the protein content and over-sulfated saccharides in chondroitin sulfate products. These products will be made suitable for dietary supplements, beverages, and other conventional foods. Hence, the advent of non-animal-based chondroitin sulfate products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global chondroitin sulfate market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chondroitin sulfate manufacturers, that include Aoxing Biotechnology Intl Co. Ltd., BeiJing Geyuantianrun Bio-tech Co. Ltd., BRF SA, Jiaxing Hengjie Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Meitek Technology (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., Pacific Rainbow International Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co. Ltd., Solabia Group, and TSI Group Ltd.

Also, the chondroitin sulfate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

