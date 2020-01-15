CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF NORD POOL

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 15 January 2020 – Euronext today announced the completion of the acquisition of 66% of the share capital and voting rights of the Nord Pool group1, after receiving regulatory approvals2.

With the acquisition of Nord Pool, the second largest power market in Europe, Euronext diversifies its revenue mix by entering the power market, and reinforces its commodity franchise. This transaction also contributes to the group’s ambition to grow its presence in the Nordic region and further strengthens Oslo as Euronext’s main hub in the Nordics.

As part of the transaction, Euronext has entered into a shareholder agreement with the Transmission System Operators (TSOs), formerly the sole owners of Nord Pool, who retain a 34% stake through a joint holding company.

Nord Pool activities will be consolidated in Euronext financials, starting on 16 January 2020. As a reminder, in 2018 Nord Pool generated c.€40 million revenue and 524 TWh were traded on its markets.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

“The acquisition of Nord Pool is a new milestone in developing Euronext into the leading pan-European market infrastructure and in achieving our ambition to expand further in the Nordics. We are pleased to welcome Nord Pool’s employees, whose expertise in running power markets will reinforce our commodities franchise.”

Media

Pauline Bucaille (Europe) +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com

Geir Harald Aase (Norway) +47.22.34.17.40; geir.aase@oslobors.no

Stina Johansen (Nord Pool) +47 916 50 603 - stina.johansen@nordpoolgroup.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Nord Pool

Nord Pool, Europe’s leading power market, delivers efficient, simple and secure trading across Europe. The company offers day-ahead and intraday trading, clearing and settlement to customers regardless of size or location. Today 360 companies from 20 countries trade on Nord Pool’s markets.

Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and the UK. Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 15 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria. In 2018 Nord Pool had a total turnover of 524 TWh traded power. The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and Berlin.

Nord Pool has 25 years of power market experience built on offering flexibility, transparency, innovation, greater choice and participation to our customers.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.48 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter ( twitter.com/euronext ) and LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/euronext ).

1 Including Nord Pool AS, Nord Pool Consulting AS and European Market Coupling Operator AS







2 The press release of 5 December 2019 is available at https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information







