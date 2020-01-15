MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Jet is pleased to welcome onboard R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales & Marketing. Townsend brings to Commercial Jet over 35 years of MRO industry experience encompassing senior level sales, business development, marketing, and customer support roles. Townsend has also played important roles in helping to build a couple of MRO facilities (FFV / Ascent) from the ground up in addition to senior roles at mature MRO enterprises including Avianor, Lufthansa Technik and AAR Aircraft Services.



At Commercial Jet, Townsend will be responsible for leading all sales and business development efforts for the company’s broad portfolio of maintenance, modification and refurbishment services for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier CRJ aircraft.

“We are excited to have Rick join the Commercial Jet team,” David Sandri, President of Commercial Jet stated. “Rick brings a wealth of experience in the industry and his expansive knowledge will help Commercial Jet meet the unique needs of our customers as we enter this new decade of growth.”

Townsend holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration as well as a FAA Commercial Pilot’s license with instrument / multi-engine ratings and has held a FAA Repairman’s Certificate.

About Commercial Jet