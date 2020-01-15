Paris, January 15th, 2020

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo Corporate Finance

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31 December 2019:

- 1 185 431 shares

- € 4 874 927.01 in cash

It is recalled that:

At the time of last Report (30 June 2019), the assets affected to the liquidity agreement consisted of:

- 1 305 406 shares

- € 3 627 619.63 in cash

At the date of signature of the contract, the assets affected to the liquidity agreement consisted of:

738 882 shares

€ 10 120 161.00

Transactions made from 1st July 2019 to 31 December 2019:

8 298 purchase transactions

8 008 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

3 097 024 shares and € 31 054 907.72 for purchase transactions

3 216 999 shares and € 32 302 204.34 for sale transactions

Attachment