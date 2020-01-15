Paris, January 15th, 2020
Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo Corporate Finance
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31 December 2019:
- 1 185 431 shares
- € 4 874 927.01 in cash
It is recalled that:
At the time of last Report (30 June 2019), the assets affected to the liquidity agreement consisted of:
- 1 305 406 shares
- € 3 627 619.63 in cash
At the date of signature of the contract, the assets affected to the liquidity agreement consisted of:
Transactions made from 1st July 2019 to 31 December 2019:
Over the same period, the traded volume represented:
